≡ Menu

KOL322 | Bitcoin Within The Legal System–Crypt0Events, “Future IS Crypto!” Webinar Series

by on March 1, 2021
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (38.9MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 322.

From the Bitcoin Within The Legal System event, part of the Crypt0Events “Future IS Crypto!” Webinar Series (February 25, 2021). Jed Grant and I discussed the looming patent threat to bitcoin. Jed is Founder of the Open Crypto Alliance, for which I serve on the Advisory Board.

Video below (in my audio podcast, I have trimmed out the first 10 or so minutes and the 10 minutes administrative section in the middle; they are still in the video):

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

(Norman) Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Open Crypto Alliance

OCALogo_edited.png

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

Recent Comments

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1726 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2021 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright