KOL322 | Bitcoin Within The Legal System–Crypt0Events, “Future IS Crypto!” Webinar Series

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 322.

From the Bitcoin Within The Legal System event, part of the Crypt0Events “Future IS Crypto!” Webinar Series (February 25, 2021). Jed Grant and I discussed the looming patent threat to bitcoin. Jed is Founder of the Open Crypto Alliance, for which I serve on the Advisory Board.

Video below (in my audio podcast, I have trimmed out the first 10 or so minutes and the 10 minutes administrative section in the middle; they are still in the video):