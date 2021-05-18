KOL336 | Join the Wasabikas Ep. 15.0: You Don’t Own Bitcoin—Property Rights, Praxeology and the Foundations of Private Law

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 336. This is my appearance on Join the Wasabikas: A Bitcoin Privacy Podcast, Ep. 15.0.

From their shownotes:

Stephan Kinsella is an incredible scholar of the Austrian school of praxeology, his major contribution is the advancement of the arguments in favor of property of scarce goods, and against intellectual property of non-scarce goods. He applies his in depth wisdom to how Bitcoin can be explained in this view.

From the Highlights video 15.1, The Basics of Property Rights:

Property Rights are a method to answer the question of who can decide how to use a scarce resource, and who bears the responsibility for the good. Ownership can be obtained peacefully, by either being the first one to use it [homesteading] or by contractual agreement with the previous owner. However, these rules do not apply to non-scarce goods of cyberspace

From the Highlights video 15.2, Why Do Individuals Follow Property Rights?

Every human must use scarce resources, in order to reach the end goals that the individual wants to achieve. Property rights are used to ensure social peace in regards to having a clearly defined record of who can use which scarce goods. This is a social concept among multiple individuals, to ensure long lasting mutual beneficial prosperity.

Highlights video 15.1: The Basics of Property Rights



Highlights video 15.2: Why Do Individuals Follow Property Rights?



Full episode on Youtube:

