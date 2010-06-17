PFS Speech: Ideas are Free: The Case Against Intellectual Property: or, How Libertarians Went Wrong

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (14.6MB)
Earlier this month, I spoke at the Fifth Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society in Bodrum, Turkey (see my Bodrum Days and Nights: The Fifth Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society: A Partial Report). My topic was “Ideas are Free: The Case Against Intellectual Property,” though a better title might be something like “Ideas Are Not Property: The Libertarian IP Mistake and the Structure of Human Action.” It is now available in audio and video. (I also participated in a Q&A Discussion Panel featuring “Hoppe, van Dun, DiLorenzo, Kinsella, Daniels, Kealey”- video.) The other speeches (see the Program) are being uploaded and will be linked here.
Update: Transcript of the speech.
PFS 2010 – Stephan Kinsella, Ideas are Free: The Case Against Intellectual Property Rights from Sean Gabb on Vimeo.