Examples of Ways Content Creators Can Profit Without Intellectual Property

I will collect here links to various articles or discussions about how authors, etc. can make money without relying on the copyright monopoly model. Please feel free to email suggestions or add them to the comments; I’ll update this post from time to time.
- “Innovations that Thrive without IP,” StephanKinsella.com (Aug. 9, 2010)
- Kinsella on Protecting Value and Harry Potter (Youtube) and Kinsella on Music Industry Business Model (Youtube)
- Unglue.it Sets Books Free After Authors Get Paid; see also Masnick, Amazon Stops Processing Payments For Crowdfunding Platform For Creative Commons Books
- Patreon: The Crowdfunding Upstart That’s Turning Freelancers Into Superstars, Wired (see also Mike Masnick, Cool New Platform For Supporting Artists: Patreon, From Jack Conte)
- Christopher Sprigman on creativity without copyright
- Techdirt: Author Using Kickstarter To Offer His Book To The Public Domain, And Help Other Creators To Do The Same;
- Writers Can Prosper Without Intellectual Property, by Gennady Stolyarov II
- Innovation in the gaming business model: Humble Indie Bundle (computer games, music, and software examples)
- How Photographers Can Make Money without Copyright, by Lorin Partain
- Reminder: Big Concerts Are Not All Of The Live Music Business
- Murakami Releases His Own eBook Without His Publisher
- Tom Palmer, Technological Alternatives to Patents and Copyrights
- Techdirt, Reinventing Book Publishing: Building Real Communities, And Only Holding Rights For Three Years
- The Creator-Endorsed Mark as an Alternative to Copyright
- Funding for Creation and Innovation in an IP-Free World
- Unbound: connecting authors to readers to publish books with no middleman.
- Would the Absence of Copyright Laws Significantly Affect the Quality and Quantity of Literary Output?, Julio H. Cole
- Boldrin and Levine Against Intellectual Monopoly
- Power to the Pixel 2009: Nina Paley (Youtube: A FREE DISTRIBUTION CASE STUDY: SITA SINGS THE BLUES: If its free, how do you make money? Seven months after the Copyleft release of her animated musical feature Sita Sings the Blues, Nina Paley presents the second round of hard data from the project. The more the audience freely shares the film, the more they purchase DVDs, theatre admissions and merchandise. See the ££ numbers that prove it.) See also Paley’s interview on FreeTalk Live on 7/28/10 (last 20 minutes or so); Understanding Free Content; and What’s Stopping You? (Competition as free market research)
- Johanna Blakley: Lessons from fashion’s free culture (TED Talk)
- Flattr, “a social micropayment platform that lets you show love for the things you like.”
- Mike Masnick, TechDirt, on “pay what you want” systems: Pay What You Want Works Much Better With A Charity Component
- “An Alternative Information Economy” section of Are “Intellectual Property Rights” Justified? (2000), by Markus Krummenacker
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eazIth4orfM (This was a year ago; I’ve gotten over $135,000 now)
Understanding Free Content
Competition as free market research
CwF + RtB = $$$
“This is an extraordinary presentation by Michael Masnick on the phenomenon on Trent Reznor and the Nine Inch Nails, and how to make money in music without calling upon the state.”
http://blog.mises.org/13240/the-spontaneous-order-of-chinese-food/
You have a link to an old URL and a file that has moved.
Your link is: Would the Absence of Copyright Laws Significantly Affect the Quality and Quantity of Literary Output?, Julio H. Cole
It should point to:
http://www.acton.org/sites/v4.acton.org/files/pdf/4.1.112-119.CONTROVERSY.Cole,%20Julio,%20H.–Would%20the%20Absence%20of%20Copyright%20Laws%20Affect%20Literary%20Output.pdf