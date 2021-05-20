Michael Malice’s The Anarchist Handbook: Supplemental Readings

Michael Malice has an excellent new compendium out, The Anarchist Handbook, excerpting key writings of a number of important anarchist thinkers. They are, in order:

Peter Kropotkin

William Godwin

Leo Tolstoy

Max Stirner

Alexander Berkman

Pierre-Joseph Proudhon

Voltairine de Cleyre

Herbert Spencer

Emma Goldman

Josiah Warren

Charles Robert Plunkett

Mikhail Bakunin

Linda and Morris Tannehill

Lysander Spooner

David Friedman

Johann Most

Murray Rothbard

Louis Lingg

John Hasnas

Benjamin R. Tucker

Michael Malice

His selections are of course not comprehensive, but while going over his list a few other names occurred to me of important anarchist contributions, mostly favorites of mine, that are not included. I offer this eclectic list as a supplement for those looking for further readings along the lines of Malice’s collection. Readers are invited to submit other possible important works I have missed.

Honorable mention:

Alfred Cuzán, “Do We Ever Really Get Out of Anarchy?” (honorable mention because I do not believe Cuzán is an anarchist, or even a libertarian)

Other useful works and resources:

