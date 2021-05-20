≡ Menu

Michael Malice’s The Anarchist Handbook: Supplemental Readings

by on May 20, 2021

Michael Malice has an excellent new compendium out, The Anarchist Handbook, excerpting key writings of a number of important anarchist thinkers. They are, in order:

  • Peter Kropotkin
  • William Godwin
  • Leo Tolstoy
  • Max Stirner
  • Alexander Berkman
  • Pierre-Joseph Proudhon
  • Voltairine de Cleyre
  • Herbert Spencer
  • Emma Goldman
  • Josiah Warren
  • Charles Robert Plunkett
  • Mikhail Bakunin
  • Linda and Morris Tannehill
  • Lysander Spooner
  • David Friedman
  • Johann Most
  • Murray Rothbard
  • Louis Lingg
  • John Hasnas
  • Benjamin R. Tucker
  • Michael Malice

His selections are of course not comprehensive, but while going over his list a few other names occurred to me of important anarchist contributions, mostly favorites of mine, that are not included. I offer this eclectic list as a supplement for those looking for further readings along the lines of Malice’s collection. Readers are invited to submit other possible important works I have missed.

Honorable mention:

Other useful works and resources:

Share
{ 1 comment… add one }
  • Dennis Nezic May 20, 2021, 8:52 am

    Hmm, yet again, “He Who Shall Not Be Mentioned” isn’t mentioned. The principled ancap who’s powerful writings basically crystalized my foundations. I’m genuinely curious why you don’t find the relationship based arguments (eg. the “Against Me” argument) more compelling – they’re very similar to Argumentation Ethics, but they actually acknowledge our emotional dimension, which is arguably more powerful than our logical one.

    Reply Link

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

(Norman) Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Open Crypto Alliance

OCALogo_edited.png

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1784 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2021 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright

%d bloggers like this: