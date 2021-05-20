Michael Malice has an excellent new compendium out, The Anarchist Handbook, excerpting key writings of a number of important anarchist thinkers. They are, in order:
- Peter Kropotkin
- William Godwin
- Leo Tolstoy
- Max Stirner
- Alexander Berkman
- Pierre-Joseph Proudhon
- Voltairine de Cleyre
- Herbert Spencer
- Emma Goldman
- Josiah Warren
- Charles Robert Plunkett
- Mikhail Bakunin
- Linda and Morris Tannehill
- Lysander Spooner
- David Friedman
- Johann Most
- Murray Rothbard
- Louis Lingg
- John Hasnas
- Benjamin R. Tucker
- Michael Malice
His selections are of course not comprehensive, but while going over his list a few other names occurred to me of important anarchist contributions, mostly favorites of mine, that are not included. I offer this eclectic list as a supplement for those looking for further readings along the lines of Malice’s collection. Readers are invited to submit other possible important works I have missed.
- Gustave de Molinari (1819–1912), The Production of Security (online); see also resources at the Molinari Institute
- Auberon Herbert (1838–1906), The Right and Wrong of Compulsion by the State
- Hans-Hermann Hoppe (1949–), “Government and the Private Production of Defense,” in The Myth of National Defense: Essays on the Theory and History of Security Production (online); also “The Private Production of Defense,” in The Great Fiction
- Robert Murphy (1976–), Chaos Theory: Two Essays on Market Anarchy (online)
- Roderick Long (1964–), e.g. “Market Anarchism as Constitutionalism,” in Anarchism Minarchism: Is a Government Part of a Free Country? (online); see others in Formulations
- George H. Smith (1949–), e.g. “Justice Entrepreneurship in a Free Market,” in Atheism, Ayn Rand, and Other Heresies
- Wendy McElroy (1951–),
- Debates of Liberty: An Overview of Individualist Anarchism, 1881–1908; and various material here
- Anthony de Jasay (1925–2019), The State (online) and Against Politics (online)
- Randy Barnett (1952–), “Imagining a Polycentric Constitutional Order: A Short Fable,” in The Structure of Liberty (online)
- Bruce Benson (1949–), The Enterprise of Law: Justice Without the State (online); others at Molinari Institute
- Gerard Casey (1951–), Libertarian Anarchy: Against the State (online)
- Stephan Kinsella (1965–), “What It Means To Be an Anarcho-Capitalist“
Honorable mention:
- Alfred Cuzán, “Do We Ever Really Get Out of Anarchy?” (honorable mention because I do not believe Cuzán is an anarchist, or even a libertarian)
Other useful works and resources:
- Various resources at the Molinari Institute
- James Martin, Men Against the State; The Expositors of Individualist Anarchism in America 1827-1908 (online)
- Joe Peacott, An Overview of Individualist Anarchist Thought
- Hoppe, Anarcho-Capitalism: An Annotated Bibliography
- Kinsella, The Greatest Libertarian Books
- Machan and Long, Anarchism Minarchism: Is a Government Part of a Free Country? (online)
- McElroy, Debates of Liberty: An Overview of Individualist Anarchism, 1881–1908
- Formulations (Free Nation Foundation, 1993–2002)
Hmm, yet again, “He Who Shall Not Be Mentioned” isn’t mentioned. The principled ancap who’s powerful writings basically crystalized my foundations. I’m genuinely curious why you don’t find the relationship based arguments (eg. the “Against Me” argument) more compelling – they’re very similar to Argumentation Ethics, but they actually acknowledge our emotional dimension, which is arguably more powerful than our logical one.