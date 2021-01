PFS 2021 Annual Meeting—Date and Location

The 2021 Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society will be held from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 (arrivals) to Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 (departures), in Bodrum, Turkey, at the Hotel Karia Princess. Those interested in attending future meetings should contact Dr. Hoppe or Mr. Thomas Jacob (jacob@pfs-zurich.ch) (Administrative Secretary/Membership), regarding conditions, availability, and requirements. For information about the 2019 Annual Meeting, or previous meetings, see here.

The initial list of speakers for the 2020 Annual Meeting follows:

Read more>>

Like this: Like Loading...