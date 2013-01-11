KOL001 | “The (State’s) Corruption of (Private) Law” (PFS 2012)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 001.

I delivered this speech in September 2012 for the 2012 Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society in Bodrum, Turkey. The audio of my speech was corrupted due to a technical error, so I re-recorded a version of the speech; audio and streaming below. For others, see the links in the Program, or the PFS Vimeo channel. Other speeches will be uploaded presently.

(This is the inaugural entry to my new podcast, Kinsella on Liberty.)

The talk was largely based on two previous papers:

(Powerpoint; PDF)

[PFS; TLS]