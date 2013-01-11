KOL001 | “The (State’s) Corruption of (Private) Law” (PFS 2012)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 50:53 — 23.3MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 001.
I delivered this speech in September 2012 for the 2012 Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society in Bodrum, Turkey. The audio of my speech was corrupted due to a technical error, so I re-recorded a version of the speech; audio and streaming below. For others, see the links in the Program, or the PFS Vimeo channel. Other speeches will be uploaded presently.
(This is the inaugural entry to my new podcast, Kinsella on Liberty.)
The talk was largely based on two previous papers:
- “Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society,” Journal of Libertarian Studies 11 (Summer 1995), p. 132.1
- Condensed version: Legislation and Law in a Free Society,” Mises Daily (Feb. 25, 2010)
(Powerpoint; PDF)
- Note: I have since changed my mind on the some of the issues regarding the Hayekian “knowledge problem” and Leoni’s work in this regard, as I have noted in subsequent articles, such as the Knowledge, Calculation, Conflict, and Law review above, footnote 5. Oh, that I had heeded Jeff Herbener’s comments on an earlier manuscript, but I either got these comments too late, or did not fully appreciate them at the time. More information on the calculation debate. [↩]
Left out Administrative Law. There are just over 300,000 federal criminal laws, but the Administrative System created but a few of this 300,000. This means that when you vote, you vote for someone who affects less than %5 of the Law. Another example is the Federal Reserve which transfers more wealth, in a regressive fashion, than the Legeislature. The present ecconomic down turn was the result of Sec Of Housing Mr. Cumo who changed the Uderwriting Rules for banks, that all the leading bankers objected to. Glass – Steagel Law was opposed by the Carter administration and was gutted. Glass set up a income protection system for brokers that blocked %90 of population from participation, the administrators thought this was bad policy and killed it. The repeal of Glasss — Steagal was the Legislatures agreement. Administrative Law is now Dominate Law.
I actually did mention it in today’s episode on Tom Woods show.