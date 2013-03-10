KOL 031 | Smash Walls Radio Podcast: Episode 9: Patent Shenanigans

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:14:00 — 67.8MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 031.
This is my appearance on the Smash Walls Radio Podcast, Episode 9: Patent Shenanigans, with host Trevor Hultner. We discussed patent trolls, the SHIELD Act, and related matters.
For more on that issue, see Patent trolls as mafioso (and that’s a compliment) and The SHIELD Act doesn’t go far enough: protect victims of all patent aggressors, not just “trolls”.
Update: See Trevor Hultner: Patent “Trolls” are Bad. Patents are Worse.