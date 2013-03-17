≡ Menu

KOL 033 | Free Talk Live Interview on Reducing IP Costs (2010)

by on March 17, 2013
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 033.

I was interviewed back on Jan. 20, 2010 by Mark Edge, as part of his “Edgington Post Interview Series,” for his Free Talk Live radio show, about my Mises Daily article, “Reducing the Cost of IP Law.” The interview is lasts about 35 minutes, and starts at 2:02:36 in the original Jan. 20, 2010 show, which I have trimmed here. Edge conducted an excellent interview–very informed and interesting. And, like many others, he’s come around to the anti-IP position. (See, on this, Have You Changed Your Mind About Intellectual Property?Yet another Randian recants on IPThe Death Throes of Pro-IP LibertarianismThe Origins of Libertarian IP Abolitionism.)

This podcast was discussed previously on the Mises blog.

