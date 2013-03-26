KOL 036 | Rothbardian Circle Q&A: Lockean Homesteading

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 036.

I was a last-minute guest last week for the Rothbardian Circle (substituting for Dan D’Amico), a Miami-based discussion group, for their event “Introduction to Free Markets/Libertarian Theory” (Mar. 20, 2013). We discussed a variety of issues, mostly in a Q&A format, including the essentials of libertarian property theory, Lockean homesteading, Rothbard’s idea of the “relevant technological unit,” the labor theory of property, intellectual property, and other issues.

The event was reported in the article Republicans and Libertarians team up for the Rothbardian Circle.