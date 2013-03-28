≡ Menu

KOL 037 | Locke’s Big Mistake: How the Labor Theory of Property Ruined Political Theory

by on March 28, 2013
liberty-in-the-pines-flyerKinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 037. [Transcript.]

I spoke last weekend at one of the best events I’ve ever been part of: the “Liberty in the Pines” (facebook event) conference at Stephen F. Austin State University, in Nacogdoches, Texas. Sponsored by the Young Americans for Liberty chapter and the Charles Koch Foundation, this one-day event brought together liberty-lovers of all stripes from surrounding areas. My speech was “Locke’s Big Mistake: How the Labor Theory of Property Ruined Political Theory.”  Stefan Molyneux and Jeff Tucker appeared and delivered speeches as well (with Jeff’s inspiring keynote resulting in a resounding standing ovation). Walter Block conducted an “Ask a Libertarian” Q&A session (remotely), and relative newcomer Jessica Hughes delivered a surprisingly radical and resounding speech on “The Constitution of Faux Authority.” [Update: See Liberty in the Pines Roundup.]

This podcast episode includes my speech and Q&A (about 54 minutes) plus the panel Q&A (about another 50 minutes). The panel Q&A touched on issues like peaceful parenting, spanking, and so on. Not to toot my own horn, but I know I have a lot of a/v material out there, so I do believe this speech of mine is one of the most important I’ve ever done.

Update: See Stephen Decker’s report on the event.

For some background on some of the issues I discussed, see:

Update: The YouTube at the bottom had inferior audio to the podcast version that I recorded using the iPhone in my pocket. The YouTube immediately below incorporates the superior audio track (thanks to Manuel Lora).

Original YouTube, with inferior audio:

  • Stephen March 28, 2013, 8:15 pm

    Fantastic presentation. Highly recommended. I think focusing on “who owns this scarce resource” is a great approach.

  • Stephen March 28, 2013, 8:59 pm

    Wow, during the Q&A both Jeffrey Tucker and Stephan Kinsella state their agreement with Stefan Molyneux that spanking children is aggression!

