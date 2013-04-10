≡ Menu

KOL 039 | Renegade Variety Hour (Intellectual Property)

by on April 10, 2013
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 039.

I was a guest recently on the Renegade Variety Hour (discussing intellectual property and other issues), with hosts Carlos Morales and Taryn Harris (recorded April 5, 2013, podcast April 10, 2013). I met them at the recent Liberty in the Pines conference and was happy to talk with them.

  • Don Stacy April 11, 2013, 9:57 am

    As a practicing American physician I, sadly, confirm the existence of the problems with our unjust hybrid fascist-socialist medical system mentioned in this podcast. I think the pharmaceutical regulation paradigm (prescriptions, FDA, and patents) is currently the most destructive part of the system. Separation of medicine and state – preferably via abolition of the state – is the solution.

