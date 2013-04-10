KOL 039 | Renegade Variety Hour (Intellectual Property)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:04:07 — 58.9MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 039.
I was a guest recently on the Renegade Variety Hour (discussing intellectual property and other issues), with hosts Carlos Morales and Taryn Harris (recorded April 5, 2013, podcast April 10, 2013). I met them at the recent Liberty in the Pines conference and was happy to talk with them.
As a practicing American physician I, sadly, confirm the existence of the problems with our unjust hybrid fascist-socialist medical system mentioned in this podcast. I think the pharmaceutical regulation paradigm (prescriptions, FDA, and patents) is currently the most destructive part of the system. Separation of medicine and state – preferably via abolition of the state – is the solution.
We are seeking advice on how you can improve the volume of comments without any help weblog, precisely how have you flourish in achieving this?