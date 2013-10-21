≡ Menu

KOL088 | Liberty Talk 001: For A New Libertarianism

by on October 21, 2013
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 088. This is the audio for episode 001 of Liberty Talk, a new weekly-ish Google hangout-based podcast with Jeffrey Tucker and me (Google Plus page; Youtube Channel).

This week Jeff and I talked a variety of issues, including Jeff’s recent Crypto-Currency Conference in Atlanta, his impromptu 50-person bar meetup in New York before the Students for Liberty regional conference in NY; and Jeff’s thoughts on what he calls “the new libertarianism”: a movement characterized by optimistic, entrepreneurial, pro-tech and smart young people interested in incorporating liberty into their lives; circumventing the state instead of pleading for it to give them an inch more of freedom, etc.

Update: See Jeff’s Freeman article The New Libertarianism.

 

  • hey ya October 22, 2013, 7:21 am

    completely off topic.

    when will the freedom and property media for 2013 be posted 🙂

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

