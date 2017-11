KOL110 | Ed and Ethan Show: Trans-Pacific Partnership

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 110.

I appeared recently on the Canadian libertarian podcast Ed and Ethan: The Voice of Liberty in Canada (Dec. 29, 2013) (I was a guest last year as well). We discussed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and other matters. This is my segment only; for the full show, go to Ed and Ethan’s show page for Episode 90.