≡ Menu

KOL136 | Children’s Rights, Spanking, and Libertarianism: Truth Over Comfort Podcast

by on July 22, 2014
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 44:51 — 25.7MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 136.

A discussion with Carlos Morales on the Truth Over Comfort podcast. We discuss children’s rights, spanking, my article “How We Come To Own Ourselves,” “intractable” issues like abortion, etc.

Share
{ 2 comments… add one }
  • Jan Masek July 25, 2014, 7:20 pm

    This is a gem. Fascinating, calm, reasoned, logical elaboration of a very difficult problem to crack. Kinsella at his best, including admitting that he may not have the full answer and trying to illuminate that sometimes there ARE no clear cut answers and why.
    I especially liked when Kinsella said Molyneux convinced him to change his mind. It just shows you that logic and seeking truth is more than ego. Even a guy who is one of the very very few that disagreed with Rothbard and was right can learn and change his stance.
    Inspiring, beautiful, loved it.

    Reply Link

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1962 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2017 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright