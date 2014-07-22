KOL136 | Children’s Rights, Spanking, and Libertarianism: Truth Over Comfort Podcast

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 44:51 — 25.7MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 136.
A discussion with Carlos Morales on the Truth Over Comfort podcast. We discuss children’s rights, spanking, my article “How We Come To Own Ourselves,” “intractable” issues like abortion, etc.
This is a gem. Fascinating, calm, reasoned, logical elaboration of a very difficult problem to crack. Kinsella at his best, including admitting that he may not have the full answer and trying to illuminate that sometimes there ARE no clear cut answers and why.
I especially liked when Kinsella said Molyneux convinced him to change his mind. It just shows you that logic and seeking truth is more than ego. Even a guy who is one of the very very few that disagreed with Rothbard and was right can learn and change his stance.
Inspiring, beautiful, loved it.