KOL137 | Why Be Libertarian?: Daniel Rothschild Live Free, Die Old Hangout

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 137.
I participated in an impromptu Google Hangout by Daniel Rothschild for his “Live Free, Die Old” podcast, including Matt Gilliland and James Cox, on the night after I did a Liberty.me seminar. Rambling and casual. We give poor Cox a bit too much grief for being confused and apparently relativist about rights. Good times.
*** For an extra, see the Youtube at the bottom, a 30 minute talk between me and Cox, when I was in Banff Canada and lost in the woods and shooting the sh*t with him.
The second half was just gibberish. James Cox was quite obviously stoned or drunk out of his mind. The debate was a mess, I just wasn’t sure why Dr. Kinsella gave him a break, for some reason he didn’t quit on him. Does anyone know why? Is Cox otherwise a smart guy?