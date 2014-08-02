KOL142 | Interview with David Hutzelman Discussing IP and SOPA

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 142.

I was a guest on HMS-TV, Feb. 23, 2012, 6:30-7:30 pm CST (Houston’s Public Affairs Public Access Live program), with host David Hutzelman. We discussed IP, SOPA, etc. We tried to find a local intelligent and civil pro-IP libertarian or Objectivist to debate me, but no luck (no surprise: There Are No Good Arguments for IP).

The video is available on YouTube here, and streamed below.