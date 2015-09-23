KOL192 | The Economy with Albert Lu: On the Legal Significance of Ownership (2/3)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 20:32 — 18.8MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 192.
This is my appearance on Albert Lu’s “The Economy” podcast, Episode 2015-9-23. This is part 2 of 3. From Albert Lu’s description:
Your host Albert continues the discussion with patent attorney Stephan Kinsella. In the second of a three-part interview, they discuss the concept of “ownership”.
Topics Covered
- The entire world is made of hardware and owned by someone
- Fiat money is similar to Bitcoin
- How property rights arise
- de facto vs. de jure ownership
- What is a “good”?
Part 1 is here: KOL191 | The Economy with Albert Lu: Can You Own Bitcoin? (1/3).
Part 3 will follow in due course.
Full video of all 3 parts here:
Dr. Kinsella, you touched upon regression theorem which says (in short) that gold was once useful in and of iself and that’s where its (use) value came from and then its (exchange) value snowballed.
As for bitcoin: how does it reconcile then?
1) mises was wrong
2) mises only described one possible way for a money to appear but there are others
3) bitcoin did once have a use value (e.g. it brought the geeks involved psychological value in showing the bird to the state money system)
4) bitcoin is not money
?
Murphy talks about this but i never understood what the heck he was even saying, let alone why.
Thanks as always.
Jan