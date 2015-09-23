≡ Menu

KOL192 | The Economy with Albert Lu: On the Legal Significance of Ownership (2/3)

by on September 23, 2015
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 20:32 — 18.8MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 192.

This is my appearance on Albert Lu’s “The Economy” podcast, Episode 2015-9-23. This is part 2 of 3. From Albert Lu’s description:

Your host Albert continues the discussion with patent attorney Stephan Kinsella. In the second of a three-part interview, they discuss the concept of “ownership”.

Topics Covered
  • The entire world is made of hardware and owned by someone
  • Fiat money is similar to Bitcoin
  • How property rights arise
  • de facto vs. de jure ownership
  • What is a “good”?

Part 1 is here: KOL191 | The Economy with Albert Lu: Can You Own Bitcoin? (1/3).

Part 3 will follow in due course.

Full video of all 3 parts here:

Share
{ 1 comment… add one }
  • Jan Masek September 28, 2015, 1:21 pm

    Dr. Kinsella, you touched upon regression theorem which says (in short) that gold was once useful in and of iself and that’s where its (use) value came from and then its (exchange) value snowballed.
    As for bitcoin: how does it reconcile then?
    1) mises was wrong
    2) mises only described one possible way for a money to appear but there are others
    3) bitcoin did once have a use value (e.g. it brought the geeks involved psychological value in showing the bird to the state money system)
    4) bitcoin is not money
    ?
    Murphy talks about this but i never understood what the heck he was even saying, let alone why.

    Thanks as always.
    Jan

    Reply Link

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1962 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2017 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright