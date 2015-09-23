KOL192 | The Economy with Albert Lu: On the Legal Significance of Ownership (2/3)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 192.

This is my appearance on Albert Lu’s “The Economy” podcast, Episode 2015-9-23. This is part 2 of 3. From Albert Lu’s description:

Your host Albert continues the discussion with patent attorney Stephan Kinsella. In the second of a three-part interview, they discuss the concept of “ownership”.

Topics Covered

The entire world is made of hardware and owned by someone

Fiat money is similar to Bitcoin

How property rights arise

de facto vs. de jure ownership

What is a “good”?

Part 1 is here: KOL191 | The Economy with Albert Lu: Can You Own Bitcoin? (1/3).

Part 3 will follow in due course.

Full video of all 3 parts here: