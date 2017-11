KOL200 | Anarchist Standard Interview: Anarchy, AI, Religion, and the Prospects for Liberty

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 200.

I was interviewed yesterday by Steve Rose of The Anarchist Standard about a libertarian/anarchist strategy and a variety of other matters.

From his description:

“Stephan and I discussed his path to anarchism, the changing labels for the liberty movement, artificial intelligence, religion, world government, and prospects for the future of liberty.”