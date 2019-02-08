KOL258 | Liberty Forum Debate vs. Richard Garza: Immigration Reform: Open Borders or Build the Wall?

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 258.

This is my debate at New Hampshire Liberty Forum, Feb. 7, 2019—really more of a roundtable discussion of immigration policy from a libertarian perspective. The other panelist was Daniel Garza, President of the LIBRE Initiative, and the moderator was Jeremy Kaufman. Some listeners may be surprised at my pro-immigration comments.

Recorded on my iPhone. I’ll upload a higher quality version later, if it becomes available.

Related links: