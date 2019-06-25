KOL270 | Corbett Report: Law Without The State

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 49:15 — 45.5MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 270.
This is my second appearance on The Corbett Report (Ep. 1453, 25 June 2019), with host James Corbett (from Japan):
Interview 1453 – Stephan Kinsella on Law Without the State
Stephan Kinsella joins us today to discuss the concept of law without the state. Is law and order possible without a state? What would that look like? And just what is “the law,” anyway? Find out more in this fascinating conversation on law, history, philosophy and anarchy.
Related:
- What It Means To Be an Anarcho-Capitalist, LewRockwell.com (Jan. 20, 2004)
- Fraud, Restitution, and Retaliation: The Libertarian Approach (Feb. 3, 2009)
- Hoppe, Anarcho-Capitalism: An annotated bibliography, LewRockwell.com, December 31, 2001
- KOL144 | Corbett Report Radio (2012)