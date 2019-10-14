≡ Menu

KOL275 | Did You Know Crypto Podcast, Ep. 54: You Don’t Own Your Bitcoin

by on October 14, 2019
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 275.

This is my appearance in Episode 54 of the Did You Know Crypto Podcast, with host Dustin Dreifuerst. We talked about ownership of bitcoin and related issues.  As Dustin summarized in his show notes:

Stephan and I talk about…

  • Ownership, Control & Property as Legal concepts
  • Why you cant actually “own” Bitcoin
  • How Bitcoin is about secrets not property
  • Ownership is a state augmentation
  • Why this isn’t an attack on Bitcoin

(I previously appeared on this podcast: KOL266 | Did You Know Crypto Podcast, Ep. 36: Bitcoin Patent Trolling.)

For more information see this episode and related show notes: KOL274 | Nobody Owns Bitcoin (PFS 2019).

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

