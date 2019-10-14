KOL275 | Did You Know Crypto Podcast, Ep. 54: You Don’t Own Your Bitcoin

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 275.

This is my appearance in Episode 54 of the Did You Know Crypto Podcast, with host Dustin Dreifuerst. We talked about ownership of bitcoin and related issues. As Dustin summarized in his show notes:

Stephan and I talk about…

Ownership, Control & Property as Legal concepts

Why you cant actually “own” Bitcoin

How Bitcoin is about secrets not property

Ownership is a state augmentation

Why this isn’t an attack on Bitcoin

(I previously appeared on this podcast: KOL266 | Did You Know Crypto Podcast, Ep. 36: Bitcoin Patent Trolling.)

For more information see this episode and related show notes: KOL274 | Nobody Owns Bitcoin (PFS 2019).