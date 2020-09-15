≡ Menu

KOL299 | Law of Liberty #7: Argumentation Ethics and IP

by on September 15, 2020

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 299.

This is my appearance on the Law of Liberty Podcast, #7. From their shownotes:

“In this episode, we were honored to have a long conversation with Stephan Kinsella! Stephan is a patent attorney and libertarian legal theorist. His website is http://www.stephankinsella.com/ and you can find him on Twitter @NSKinsella – We suggest for all of our listeners to check out his work!

We hit a lot of different topics in this conversation, some new and others which we’ve talked about in previous episodes. If you like the show, give us a follow @LawOfLibertyPod, @HoffFunk, and @StrattyD

The opening music we used is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otD-XbAhMbU

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

