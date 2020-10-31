≡ Menu

KOL303 | Free Thought Project Podcast: IP vs. Innovation and Liberty

by on October 31, 2020
podcastKinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 303.

This was my appearance on the Free Thought Project Podcast: How IP Laws are the Antithesis of Liberty & Innovation, from Oct. 31, 2020. From their shownotes:

On this week’s episode of the Free Thought Project Podcast, Jason, Johnny, and Matt talk with Libertarian Figurehead, Stephen Kinsella. Stephan Kinsella is an American intellectual property lawyer, a Libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom. Kinsella is a leading anti-IP libertarian theorist, author of ‘Against Intellectual Property’ and has had work published in Mises Daily Article, The Journal of Libertarian Studies and the Quarterly Journal of Austrian Economics.

In the podcast we cover the basics of intellectual property, the misconceptions attached to them and how IP laws are the opposite of innovation. We also talked about Covid-19 vaccines patents, the evolution of meme culture, social media censorship using Copyright and IP laws, Bitcoin’s potential, how future technology will evade government regulations, 3D printing, voting, the 2020 election and if Mr Kinsella is an iPhone or Android user.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

