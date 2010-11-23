≡ Menu

Ideas are Free: The Case Against Intellectual Property: or, How Libertarians Went Wrong

by on November 23, 2010
Mises Daily has published a transcript of a speech I delivered in May at the Fifth Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society in Bodrum, Turkey: “Ideas are Free: The Case Against Intellectual Property: or, How Libertarians Went Wrong” (I discuss the conference in my post Bodrum Days and Nights: The Fifth Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society: A Partial Report; the original speech is also available in audio and video. I also participated in a Q&A Discussion Panel featuring “Hoppe, van Dun, DiLorenzo, Kinsella, Daniels, Kealey”- video.)

PFS 2010 – Stephan Kinsella, Ideas are Free: The Case Against Intellectual Property Rights from Sean Gabb on Vimeo.

  • Francois Tremblay December 14, 2010, 5:02 am

    Sorry Kinsella, but I’ve already beaten you at your own game. IP is the only issue you have any competence to talk about, but I just published on my blog a new system of intellect6ual ownership which blows you out of the water.

