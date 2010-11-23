Podcast: Play in new window | Download (14.6MB)
Mises Daily has published a transcript of a speech I delivered in May at the Fifth Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society in Bodrum, Turkey: “Ideas are Free: The Case Against Intellectual Property: or, How Libertarians Went Wrong” (I discuss the conference in my post Bodrum Days and Nights: The Fifth Annual Meeting of the Property and Freedom Society: A Partial Report; the original speech is also available in audio and video. I also participated in a Q&A Discussion Panel featuring “Hoppe, van Dun, DiLorenzo, Kinsella, Daniels, Kealey”- video.)
PFS 2010 – Stephan Kinsella, Ideas are Free: The Case Against Intellectual Property Rights from Sean Gabb on Vimeo.
Sorry Kinsella, but I’ve already beaten you at your own game. IP is the only issue you have any competence to talk about, but I just published on my blog a new system of intellect6ual ownership which blows you out of the water.
highly unlikely.