Down with the Fourth of July

For reasons why, see my post Happy We-Should-Restore-The-Monarchy-And-Rejoin-Britain Day!.
See also my related posts:
- Goodbye 1776, 1789, Tom
- Would YOU sign the Declaration of Independence?
- Richman on the 4th of July and American Independence
- On Constitutional Sentimentalism
- Bill Marina (R.I.P.) on American Imperialism from the Beginning
- Re ‘Untold Truths About the American Revolution’
- Jeff Hummel’s “The Constitution as a Counter-Revolution”
- Untold Truths About the American Revolution’
- The Murdering, Thieving, Enslaving, Unlibertarian Continental Army
- Rockwell on Hoppe on the Constitution as Expansion of Government Power
- Black Armbands for “Constitution Day”
- The Bad Bill of Rights
- Napolitano on Health-Care Reform and the Constitution: Is the Commerce Clause Really Limited?
- Was the American Revolution Really about Taxes?
- Re: Happy Bill of Rights Day — The Problem with the Fourteenth Amendment
- Revising the American Revolution
- The Declaration and Conscription
- ‘Untold Truths About the American Revolution’.
See also:
- Hurrah for King George!, by John Attarian;
- Lew Rockwell, The Enemy Is Always the State
- Sheldon Richman, The Articles of Confederation Versus the Constitution
- John Hasnas, The Myth of the Rule of Law
- Jeffrey Rogers Hummel, The Constitution as Counter-Revolution (mp3; pdf)
Great collection. Three relevant Mencken items:
1. H.L. Mencken, Prejudices: Fourth Series (New York: Octagon Books, 1985), pp. 227-28:
2. H.L. Mencken, A Mencken Chrestomathy (New York: Vintage Books, 1982), pp. 145-46.
3. H.L. Mencken, Minority Report (Baltimore: The John Hopkins University Press, 2006), pp. 146-47.
And there’s also Mencken’s Declaration of Independence in American, but I think we all know about that.