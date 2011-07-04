≡ Menu

Down with the Fourth of July

by on July 4, 2011

For reasons why, see my post Happy We-Should-Restore-The-Monarchy-And-Rejoin-Britain Day!.

See also my related posts:

See also:

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (80.3MB)

Share
{ 2 comments… add one }
  • Benjamin Marks July 4, 2011, 6:28 pm

    Great collection. Three relevant Mencken items:

    1. H.L. Mencken, Prejudices: Fourth Series (New York: Octagon Books, 1985), pp. 227-28:

    Politics, as hopeful men practise it in the world, consists mainly of the delusion that a change in form is a change of substance. The American colonists, when they got rid of the Potsdam tyrant, believed fondly that they were getting rid of oppressive taxes forever and setting up complete liberty. They found almost instantly that taxes were higher than ever, and before many years they were writhing under the Alien and Sedition Acts.

    2. H.L. Mencken, A Mencken Chrestomathy (New York: Vintage Books, 1982), pp. 145-46.

    Political revolutions do not often accomplish anything of genuine value; their one undoubted effect is simply to throw out one gang of thieves and put in another… [T]he American colonies gained little by their revolt in 1776 … Under the British hoof they would have got on just as well, and probably a great deal better.

    3. H.L. Mencken, Minority Report (Baltimore: The John Hopkins University Press, 2006), pp. 146-47.

    I marvel that no one tries to launch a royalist movement in the United States. I have printed several articles in favor of it from time to time, but they were always more or less jocose. Nine Americans out of ten are actually monarchists at bottom. The fact is proved by their high susceptibility to the political claims of presidents’ sons and other relatives, usually nonentities. The rise of Roosevelt II was obviously due to his name. He would never have been appointed Assistant Secretary of the Navy if it had not been for that name — indeed, he would never have been elected to the New York State Senate. Wilson appointed him to the Navy Department for the same reason that Roosevelt I appointed Charles J. Bonaparte — in order to gather in some reflected dynastic glory.

    And there’s also Mencken’s Declaration of Independence in American, but I think we all know about that.

    Reply Link

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

Recent Comments

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Donate





Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 1789 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2016 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright