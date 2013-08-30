KOL076 | IP Debate with Chris LeRoux

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 076.

IP Debate with Chris (aka “Sid Non-Vicious”) LeRoux, hosted by James Cox. LeRoux claims to be an anarcho-capitalist and former Randian but not a libertarian (he doesn’t like labels, you see). He was recently arguing kinda for IP-but-not-really on Shanklin’s podcast (see below), and contacted me about these issues. As you can see from the “debate” it’s not clear what his position is or why he even wanted to debate me, or what he really disagrees with me on, but, …. here it is. Cox did a good guy trying to moderate, but it ended up being a mess, as it always is with people that are not clear on basic libertarian concepts and not totally opposed to IP.

Relevant links: