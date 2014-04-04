KOL119 | Libertarian and Anarchist Concepts and Basics with Harrison Fischberg: Part 1

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 119.

This is Part 1 of a fairly in-depth discussion I had with Harrison Fischberg (who was on a previous podcast in episode 114) covering various libertarian issues, such as property, the state, strategy and tactics and personal style versus substance, the standard versus Austrian view of homo economicus, Alan Moore versus Alfred Cuzon’s views on anarchy, IP, the importance of technology and the Internet, and so on.

Youtube of the full video version below.