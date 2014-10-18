KOL157 | “The Social Theory of Hoppe: Lecture 5: Economic Issues and Applications”

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 157.

This is the fifth of 6 lectures of my 2011 Mises Academy course “The Social Theory of Hoppe.” I’ll release the final lecture here in the podcast feed shortly.

The slides for this lecture are appended below; links for“suggested readings” for the course are included in the podcast post for the first lecture, episode 153.

LECTURE 5: ECONOMIC ISSUES AND APPLICATIONS

Update: The videos of all six lectures are now available here; the video for this particular lecture is embedded below.