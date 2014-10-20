KOL158 | “The Social Theory of Hoppe: Lecture 6: Political Issues and Applications; Hoppe Q&A”

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 158.

This is the final of 6 lectures of my 2011 Mises Academy course “The Social Theory of Hoppe.”

The slides for this lecture are appended below; links for“suggested readings” for the course are included in the podcast post for the first lecture, episode 153.

LECTURE 6: POLITICAL ISSUES AND APPLICATIONS; HOPPE Q&A

Update: The videos of all six lectures are now available here; the video for this particular lecture is embedded below.