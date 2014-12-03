KOL163 | CTIR Interview on Intellectual Property

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 163.

I was interviewed yesterday by James Sirois of the Critical Thinking is Required podcast, episode 27. The shownotes are below:

Released: December 2, 2014 By: James

In CTIR Interview 27: Stephan Kinsella (Intellectual Property), I interview Stephan Kinsella about intellectual property. Specifically, we discuss copyright, trademark, patent, and trade secret law. Additionally, we analyze how these various types of law stifle innovation and competition.

Critical Thinking is Required is a political and educational podcast for individuals with endless curiosity.

Thank you for listening to CTIR. If you enjoyed the show, please share it with your friends.

http://criticalthinkingisrequired.com

Thank you Mevio’s Music Alley for providing license free music.

The intro and outro song is titled “Power Within Me” by Junga World.

Sources:

http://www.stephankinsella.com/ http://mises.org/library/against-intellectual-property-0 http://www.scotusblog.com/2014/12/argument-preview-justices-will-use-rare-look-at-trademark-law-to-consider-broad-and-narrow-conceptions-of-trademarks/