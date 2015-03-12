≡ Menu

KOL179 | Did “Blurred Lines” Steal from “Got to Give It Up”? Stephan Kinsella and Jeffrey Tucker

by on March 12, 2015
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 179.

Jeff Tucker and I discuss the recent copyright lawsuit over the “Blurred Lines” song by Robin Thicke and Pharrel.

Background and related:

From this post: “In the case of copyright, for example, J.D. Salinger, author of Catcher in the Ryeconvinced U.S. courts to ban the publication of a novel called 60 Years Later: Coming Through the Rye.” And in Canada, when a grocery store in Canada mistakenly sold 14 copies of a new Harry Potter book a few days before its official release, a judge  “ordered customers not to talk about the book, copy it, sell it or even read it before it is officially released at 12:01 a.m. July 16″ (on both cases, see Atlas Hefts: The Sequel!).”

See also: The Patent, Copyright, Trademark, and Trade Secret Horror Files

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

