KOL181 | Tom Woods Show: It Is Impossible to Argue Against Libertarianism Without Contradiction

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 181.

I discussed argumentation ethics with Tom Woods on his show today:

Ep. 370 It Is Impossible to Argue Against Libertarianism Without Contradiction Stephan Kinsella discusses the argumentation ethics of Hans-Hermann Hoppe, who argues that only libertarian norms can be argumentatively.

READ MORE

Tom cleverly chose as the title for the episode a provocative one reminiscent of the bold title of Hoppe’s Liberty article, “The Ultimate Justification of the Private Property Ethic” (September 1988).

I’ve discussed it several times in the past in audio and text. See, e.g.:

Update: response by Bob Murphy here: Stephan Kinsella Discusses Argumentation Ethics With Tom Woods. For more: see Defending Argumentation Ethics: Reply to Murphy & Callahan, Anti-state.com (Sept. 19, 2002) (wayback version) (reply to Bob Murphy and Gene Callahan, Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s Argumentation Ethic: A Critique, Anti-state.com (Sept. 19, 2002; wayback version; more recent version at JLS; Block’s rejoinder); debate discussed in this forum).