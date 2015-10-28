KOL196 | The Jason Stapleton Program: Intellectual Property: A Libertarian Debate

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 45:02 — 50.2MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 196.
This is my appearance on the Jason Stapleton Program: Intellectual Property: A Libertarian Debate with Stephan Kinsella.
Hi, i’m a libertarian from Brazil. I really admire your work. I only think that in this debate you might have stressed that knowledge (information) is not a rival good (not scarce). So he can’t argue that copy a book is hurt anyone property rights. The means used to make the book are scarce, not the content itself.
Hugs from Brazil