KOL199 | Tom Woods Show: The State’s Corruption of Private Law, or We Don’t Need No Legislature

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 199.
I discussed legislation and law with Tom Woods on his show today, Episode 557:
Ep. 557 The State’s Corruption of Private Law, or We Don’t Need No Legislature
About the Guest
Stephan Kinsella is a registered patent attorney, lecturer, and author. He is the Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom, Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers, and blogger at The Libertarian Standard.
- “Legislation and Law in a Free Society,” Mises Daily (Feb. 25, 2010)
- “Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society,” Journal of Libertarian Studies 11 (Summer 1995)
- Another Problem with Legislation: James Carter v. the Field Codes
- Kinsella & Rome, Louisiana Civil Law Dictionary (Quid Pro Books, 2011)
- Regret: The Glory of State Law
- KOL001 | “The (State’s) Corruption of (Private) Law” (PFS 2012)
- Hayek, Law, Legislation and Liberty, vol. 1
- John Hasnas, The Myth of the Rule of Law
- David Kelley & Roger Donway, Laissez Parler: Freedom in the Electronic Media (linked here)
- Bruno Leoni, Freedom and the Law
- Giovanni Sartori, Liberty and Law (pdf)
- Shael Herman, The Louisiana Civil Code: A European Legacy for the United States
- Alan Watson, Roman Law and Comparative Law
- Idem, The Importance of “Nutshells”, AJCL, 1994
- Why Airwaves (Electromagnetic Spectra) Are (Arguably) Property
Stephan, you were simply OUTSTANDING in this interview. I’m going to send a link to all of my state and county legislators. You were super clear and articulate. Tom even remarked that your response to a difficult/obscure question hit it out of the park. I agree.