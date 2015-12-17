≡ Menu

KOL199 | Tom Woods Show: The State’s Corruption of Private Law, or We Don’t Need No Legislature

by on December 17, 2015
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 199.

I discussed legislation and law  with Tom Woods on his show today, Episode 557:

Ep. 557 The State’s Corruption of Private Law, or We Don’t Need No Legislature

Ever since we learned in school how a bill becomes a law, we’ve absorbed the idea that it’s normal for law to be imposed from the top down. But it’s possible, and indeed the historical norm, for law to emerge in a completely different, more libertarian-friendly way. Join me for a great conversation with Stephan Kinsella!

About the Guest

Stephan Kinsella is a registered patent attorney, lecturer, and author. He is the Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom, Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers, and blogger at The Libertarian Standard.

Related Links

Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society” (PDF) by Stephan Kinsella
Liberty and Law (PDF), by Giovanni Sartori
The State’s Corruption of Private Law,” by Stephan Kinsella
Another Problem with Legislation: James Carter and the Field Codes,” by Stephan Kinsella

Related Books

Law, Legislation, and Liberty, vol. 1: Rules and Order, by F.A. Hayek
Freedom and the Law, by Bruno Leoni

Books by the Guest

Against Intellectual Property
International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide
Protecting Foreign Investment Under International Law: Legal Aspects of Political Risk

For some more related posts/resources:

  • Dave Greene January 24, 2016, 9:25 am

    Stephan, you were simply OUTSTANDING in this interview. I’m going to send a link to all of my state and county legislators. You were super clear and articulate. Tom even remarked that your response to a difficult/obscure question hit it out of the park. I agree.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

