KOL199 | Tom Woods Show: The State’s Corruption of Private Law, or We Don’t Need No Legislature

About the Guest

Stephan Kinsella is a registered patent attorney, lecturer, and author. He is the Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom, Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers, and blogger at The Libertarian Standard.

Special Offer

Get a FREE signed and personalized Tom Woods book for yourself when you buy a loved one a subscription to LibertyClassroom.com by Christmas. Drop me a line after buying and let me know what book you’d like and where I should send it.

Related Links

“Legislation and the Discovery of Law in a Free Society” (PDF) by Stephan Kinsella

Liberty and Law (PDF), by Giovanni Sartori

“The State’s Corruption of Private Law,” by Stephan Kinsella

“Another Problem with Legislation: James Carter and the Field Codes,” by Stephan Kinsella

Related Books

Law, Legislation, and Liberty, vol. 1: Rules and Order, by F.A. Hayek

Freedom and the Law, by Bruno Leoni

Books by the Guest

Against Intellectual Property

International Investment, Political Risk, and Dispute Resolution: A Practitioner’s Guide

Protecting Foreign Investment Under International Law: Legal Aspects of Political Risk