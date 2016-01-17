KOL204 | Outside the Music Box Interview: The In’s and Outs of Intellectual Property

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 204.

From episode 087 of the Outside the Music Box podcast, “A PODCAST ABOUT PEOPLE, Centered on Music,” hosted by James Newcomb [later re-podcast by Newcomb for his Trumpet Dynamics podcast, Ep. 80 Intellectual Property Overview].

In this episode of Outside the Music Box, we discuss one of the most sacred cows in life, that of Intellectual Property (IP). Stephan explains his position that IP creates confusion regarding the whole concept of property in general. He then gives practical guidance on how to survive and even thrive in this brave new world of IP in which we find ourselves.