KOL209 | Trying to Persuade a Patent Lawyer that IP Law is Evil

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 209.
A patent litigator friend of mine in Houston, Sandeep (Sandy) Seth, and I have squabbled about intellectual property law before. So he came over to my house and we had a little conversation where I tried to find a way to get him to see why IP law should be abolished. The results were predictable. The video is embedded below.
This was a really great podcast. I watched the whole thing. I enjoyed Sandeep’s willingness to listen to the argument and I think he may have swayed his opinion after this discussion. I really like your debate style.