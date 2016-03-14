KOL209 | Trying to Persuade a Patent Lawyer that IP Law is Evil

A patent litigator friend of mine in Houston, Sandeep (Sandy) Seth, and I have squabbled about intellectual property law before. So he came over to my house and we had a little conversation where I tried to find a way to get him to see why IP law should be abolished. The results were predictable. The video is embedded below.

