KOL209 | Trying to Persuade a Patent Lawyer that IP Law is Evil

by on March 14, 2016
KSandy and Stephaninsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 209.

A patent litigator friend of mine in Houston, Sandeep (Sandy) Seth, and I have squabbled about intellectual property law before. So he came over to my house and we had a little conversation where I tried to find a way to get him to see why IP law should be abolished. The results were predictable. The video is embedded below.

  • Ryan Lockwood March 16, 2016, 9:11 pm

    This was a really great podcast. I watched the whole thing. I enjoyed Sandeep’s willingness to listen to the argument and I think he may have swayed his opinion after this discussion. I really like your debate style.

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

