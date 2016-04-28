KOL211 | Corporations and the Corporate Form

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 211.

My interview on the Wake Up Call podcast, Episode 44: Corporations and the Corporate Form.

From the shownotes page:

Episode Summary

Stephan Kinsella joins Adam Camac and Daniel Laguros to discuss corporations and the corporate form, common objections, and state interventions in the area.

