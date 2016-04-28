≡ Menu

KOL211 | Corporations and the Corporate Form

by on April 28, 2016
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 211.

My interview on the Wake Up Call podcast, Episode 44: Corporations and the Corporate Form.

From the shownotes page:

Episode Summary

Stephan Kinsella joins Adam Camac and Daniel Laguros to discuss corporations and the corporate form, common objections, and state interventions in the area.

 

Related Articles
1. In Defense of the Corporation by Stephan Kinsella (October 27, 2005)
2. Corporate Personhood, Limited Liability, and Double Taxation by Stephan Kinsella (October 18, 2011)

Books Mentioned
1. Against Intellectual Property by Stephan Kinsella
2. In Defense of the Corporation by Robert Hessen

Related Interview
1. KOL170: Tom Woods Show: Are Corporations Unlibertarian? (January 24, 2015)

Previous Appearance
24. The Nature of Property and Problems with Intellectual Property Laws with Stephan Kinsella (Wednesday, March 30, 2016)

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

