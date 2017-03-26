KOL218 | Argumentation Ethics – Patterson in Pursuit

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 218.
This is Episode 50 of the Patterson in Pursuit podcast, where host Steve Patterson interviews me about Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s argumentation ethics. Patterson’s description:
If we choose to argue, have we presupposed an ethical framework? Is “self-ownership” a concept that cannot coherently be doubted?
To help me answer these questions, I’m joined by one of the most prominent supporters of “argumentation ethics” – the theory that says ownership is inescapable, and as soon as we choose to argue, we’re committed to a set of ethical values.
Related resources:
- Kinsella, “Argumentation Ethics and Liberty: A Concise Guide” (2011) and Supplemental Resources
- Hans Hermann Hoppe, “On The Ethics of Argumentation” (PFS 2016)
- Kinsella, New Rationalist Directions in Libertarian Rights Theory
- Frank van Dun, “Argumentation Ethics and The Philosophy of Freedom”
- Kinsella, The Genesis of Estoppel: My Libertarian Rights Theory
- Kinsella, Defending Argumentation Ethics: Reply to Murphy & Callahan
Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:27:06 — 59.8MB)
Well that was frustrating. He /seemed/ to agree with all your explanations, aaaaand still wasn’t convinced of the argument, and gave no reasons why.
Also, is there some kind of unspoken agenda not to mention Molyneux?