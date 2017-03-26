≡ Menu

KOL218 | Argumentation Ethics – Patterson in Pursuit

by on March 26, 2017

 

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 218.

This is Episode 50 of the Patterson in Pursuit podcast, where host Steve Patterson interviews me about Hans-Hermann Hoppe’s argumentation ethics.  Patterson’s description:

If we choose to argue, have we presupposed an ethical framework? Is “self-ownership” a concept that cannot coherently be doubted?

To help me answer these questions, I’m joined by one of the most prominent supporters of “argumentation ethics” – the theory that says ownership is inescapable, and as soon as we choose to argue, we’re committed to a set of ethical values.

  • Dennis New March 27, 2017, 3:02 pm

    Well that was frustrating. He /seemed/ to agree with all your explanations, aaaaand still wasn’t convinced of the argument, and gave no reasons why.

    Also, is there some kind of unspoken agenda not to mention Molyneux?

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

