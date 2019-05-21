≡ Menu

KOL266 | Did You Know Crypto Podcast, Ep. 36: Bitcoin Patent Trolling

by on May 21, 2019
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 266.

This is my appearance in Episode 36 of the Did You Know Crypto Podcast, with host Dustin. We talked “about the possibility of using patents as an attack vector on Bitcoin.” As Dustin summarized in his show notes:

Stephan and I talk about…

  • What is a Patent?
  • Differences in EU/US & China
  • Why is it so “hallowed”
  • Open Source Software and patents
  • What is a “Patent Troll”
  • Craig Wright’s patents
  • Can Bitcoin developers be sued?

NOTES:

Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

