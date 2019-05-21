KOL266 | Did You Know Crypto Podcast, Ep. 36: Bitcoin Patent Trolling

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:34:11 — 143.5MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 266.
This is my appearance in Episode 36 of the Did You Know Crypto Podcast, with host Dustin. We talked “about the possibility of using patents as an attack vector on Bitcoin.” As Dustin summarized in his show notes:
Stephan and I talk about…
- What is a Patent?
- Differences in EU/US & China
- Why is it so “hallowed”
- Open Source Software and patents
- What is a “Patent Troll”
- Craig Wright’s patents
- Can Bitcoin developers be sued?
NOTES:
- Stephan on Twitter
- Stephan’s website
- History of Patents
- Paris Convention
- Patent cooperation treaty
- Current (2019) US /China Tarriff dispute
- Craig Wright v. Stephan Kinsella debate
- Tom Woods w/Stephan Kinsella – Ep 225 “Patents & Liberty”
- Tom Woods w/Stephan Kinsella – “Libertarianism & Intellectual Property”
- Article on Nchain Hiring Patent Lawyer