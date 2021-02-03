≡ Menu

KOL316 | Discussion with Peter Schiff about Patent, Copyright, and Bitcoin

by on February 3, 2021
Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (39.1MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 316.

At the prodding of Peter Schiff’s son, who, unlike his dad, is anarchist, pro-bitcoin, and opposed to intellectual property, I had a discussion with Peter about IP. Didn’t fully succeed in converting him to the anti-IP cause, but made a bit of headway. We also talked a bit about bitcoin, and the Saipan and Puerto Rico tax breaks available to Americans. It begins a bit abruptly, since we were chatting initially before I had started on the IP topic and we began talking about bitcoin, and it didn’t seem like it was going to quickly end, so I hit record and we talked about bitcoin before getting around to IP and a few other topics like defamation, Saipan, etc.

Additional resources:

