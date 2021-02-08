≡ Menu

KOL318 | The Libertarianism Litmus Test, Part 1 – With Keith Knight, “Don’t Tread on Anyone”

by on February 8, 2021
Play

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:16 — 84.1MB)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 318.

This is my appearance on Keith Knight’s Youtube show “Don’t Tread on Anyone” (Feb. 3, 2021), discussing my “Libertarian Litmus Test” post on Facebook:

Time to update the libertarian litmus test:
To be a solid libertarian, you must be good on the following (ranked roughly in order of importance/obviousness):
1. IP
2. central banking/the Fed
3. taxation
4. the drug war
5. war
6. welfare
7. government education
8. the state (anarchist)
9. and now, covid lockdowns (no offense, paranoid and “respectable” libertards)
I’ll let you slide on one issue (“one deviation”), but one only. But you miss two, and you’re relegated to Time Out.

Youtube embedded below.

Share
{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Reply

Previous post:

(Norman) Stephan Kinsella is a practicing patent attorney, a libertarian writer and speaker, Director of the Center for the Study of Innovative Freedom (C4SIF), and Founding and Executive Editor of Libertarian Papers.

My Amazon Author Page

Open Crypto Alliance

OCALogo_edited.png

Follow The Podcast/Twitter

iTunesSubscribe via iTunes

RSSFollow with RSS!

Subscribe via Stitcher


Archives

Recent Comments

This link kills spam

My Books & Courses

Categories

Archives

Wise Words

"A working wife is worth three rent houses." —J. Lanier Yeates (More quotes)

Google Ads

This site rocks the Classic Responsive Skin for Thesis.

WP Admin

Bad Behavior has blocked 2011 access attempts in the last 7 days.

© 2012-2021 StephanKinsella.com CC0 To the extent possible under law, Stephan Kinsella has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to material on this Site, unless indicated otherwise. In the event the CC0 license is unenforceable a  Creative Commons License Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License is hereby granted.

-- Copyright notice by Blog Copyright