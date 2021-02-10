KOL319 | The Libertarianism Litmus Test, Part 2 – With Keith Knight, “Don’t Tread on Anyone”

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:05:02 — 89.3MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 319.
This is Part II of my appearance on Keith Knight’s Youtube show “Don’t Tread on Anyone” (Feb. 3, 2021), discussing my “Libertarian Litmus Test” post on Facebook. In this second hour or so of our discussion, we covered “Logic, Exploitation, Homesteading, & Freedom”, and other issues (see below). See also KOL318 | The Libertarianism Litmus Test, Part 1 – With Keith Knight, “Don’t Tread on Anyone”.
Time-markers:
- 0:00 – Logic v. Empiricism / Deontologicalism v. Utilitarianism
- 10:29 – Exploitation debate
- 11:34 – Who are the libertarian allies?
- 13:45 – Homesteading aka Original Appropriation
- 18:33 – Should I have to work to live?
- 21:52 – Personal v. Private property
- 32:05 – Socialist shortages
- 36:32 – Labor Theory of Value
- 50:05 – Order Givers v. Order Followers
- 1:00:53 – What is freedom?