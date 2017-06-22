Answering a Reader about Utilitarianism and IP

From an email sent initially to the wrong me (Stephen Kinsella’s I am Not) a few months back but then helpfully forwarded on to me by my fellow Kinsella. Our edited thread.

From one “Monty”:

Mr. Kinsella, I read your essay Against Intellectual Property and it left me with a question I hope you might be willing to answer. Your justification for protecting tangible property rights–to avoid conflict over scare resources—strikes me as fundamentally utilitarian in nature. Yet you reject utilitarian defenses of intangible property rights. But if it is ok to enforce property rights for one utilitarian reason, why is it not ok to enforce property rights for another utilitarian reason? Thank you, Monty

Me:

It’s not utilitarian, it’s consequentialist [see Randy Barnett, “Of Chickens and Eggs—The Compatibility of Moral Rights and Consequentialist Analyses” (PDF); Introduction to idem, The Structure of Liberty: Justice and the Rule of Law (Oxford: Oxford University Press 2d ed. 2014)], and descriptive (utilitarianism just being one type of consequentialism). And I see no incompatibility between a principled (deontological) approach and a consequentialist one. In any case, if we explain that property rights arise because of the need of cooperating humans in society to find a way they can use rivalrous resources without conflict… then even if you can deride the property rights system that we come up with in service of this goal–that simply does not mean that IP rights are justified. For they do not reduce conflict but give rise to it and simply artificially redistribute wealth from current owners to new owners, which is both unjust and also leads to more not less conflict. Monty, with my comments interspersed:

Thank you, Stephan. I really am conflicted on IP rights and I am just trying to figure out what to think in my own mind. Whether we want to call them utilitarian, consequentialist, or whatever (I am no philosopher and the labels don’t mean much to me), it seems to me that reducing conflict (the justification for property rights) and encouraging innovation (the justification for IP rights) are alike insofar as they seek to justify government intervention on the basis of overall social welfare rather than some notion of “moral” entitlement.

[NSK:] I don’t think the state is justified at all. Law is, but the purpose of law is to provide rules that allow people to use resources cooperatively and without conflict. As such, law is not “government intervention”. And the purpose of law is not to “encourage innovation”.

As such, it’s hard for me to see why we should embrace one justification and not the other (assuming they are both true empirically).

[NSK:] Because they are incompatible. Law cannot both encourage innovation, and enforce property rights so as to reduce conflict. One has to give. To reduce conflict you must have property rules that permit original appropriation of resources (otherwise they could never be used in the first place) and it must respect contractual transfer (otherwise it does not protect property rights at all, since the thief of property, by being its next possessor, would then be its new owner). In other words, to reduce conflict the law has to be compatible with (a) the Lockean original appropriation rule: that the first to use a resource is its owner, unless (b) he contractually gives it to someone else. So that means the law, to be just, and to permit conflict to be avoided, must recognize A as the owner of a resource if he has either an earlier claim than B, or a contractual transfer from a previous owner that is better than B’s claim to the property. If A was the first one to own a resource or got it by contract from a previous owner, then if B claims the right to control the resource, B has to LOSE the dispute (according to law), UNLESS A has somehow committed aggression against B (a tort or crime: an invasion of the borders of B’s own body or property) which gives rise to a right of B to claim compensation from A and thereby to seize some of A’s property as restitution or rectification. But intellectual property gives B a right to tell A that A cannot use some of A’s own property in certain ways. In effect it gives a negative servitude [see Intellectual Property Rights as Negative Servitudes ], a type of property right, in A’s property, to B. It’s a transfer of some of A’s property rights to B, even though a did not commit a tort or crime against B, and even though A had an earlier ownership claim to those resources, and even though A never signed a contract with B giving him a negative servitude. So IP undercuts the necessary conflict-avoidance principles of law and is a wealth redistribution from A to B: it is legalized theft. I explain this here Intellectual Property Rights as Negative Servitudes