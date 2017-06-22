Answering a Reader about Utilitarianism and IP

From an email sent initially to the wrong me (Stephen Kinsella’s I am Not) a few months back but then helpfully forwarded on to me by my fellow Kinsella. Our edited thread.
From one “Monty”:
Mr. Kinsella,
I read your essay Against Intellectual Property and it left me with a question I hope you might be willing to answer. Your justification for protecting tangible property rights–to avoid conflict over scare resources—strikes me as fundamentally utilitarian in nature. Yet you reject utilitarian defenses of intangible property rights. But if it is ok to enforce property rights for one utilitarian reason, why is it not ok to enforce property rights for another utilitarian reason?
Thank you, Monty
It’s not utilitarian, it’s consequentialist [see Randy Barnett, “Of Chickens and Eggs—The Compatibility of Moral Rights and Consequentialist Analyses” (PDF); Introduction to idem, The Structure of Liberty: Justice and the Rule of Law (Oxford: Oxford University Press 2d ed. 2014)], and descriptive (utilitarianism just being one type of consequentialism). And I see no incompatibility between a principled (deontological) approach and a consequentialist one.In any case, if we explain that property rights arise because of the need of cooperating humans in society to find a way they can use rivalrous resources without conflict… then even if you can deride the property rights system that we come up with in service of this goal–that simply does not mean that IP rights are justified. For they do not reduce conflict but give rise to it and simply artificially redistribute wealth from current owners to new owners, which is both unjust and also leads to more not less conflict.
Thank you, Stephan. I really am conflicted on IP rights and I am just trying to figure out what to think in my own mind. Whether we want to call them utilitarian, consequentialist, or whatever (I am no philosopher and the labels don’t mean much to me), it seems to me that reducing conflict (the justification for property rights) and encouraging innovation (the justification for IP rights) are alike insofar as they seek to justify government intervention on the basis of overall social welfare rather than some notion of “moral” entitlement.
As such, it’s hard for me to see why we should embrace one justification and not the other (assuming they are both true empirically).
But I nonetheless appreciate your response. I will keep thinking about it.—Monty
I agree with your conclusion that IP is not justified. I disagree with the argument you made in this post, however.
You argue that IP imposes limits on property owners that in effect partially confiscate their property. This makes sense only if we have already decided what property is, but that is the question we wish to settle. In all cases, property owners are limited in what they can do with their property by the boundaries of other persons’ property. If I own a gun and the bullets in the gun, it is not a confiscation of my property to prohibit me from shooting you arbitrarily. I cannot use my property to violate your property without your permission. The question is, what is mine and what is yours?
If we assume that the IP is legitimate, the limitations it places on me with regard to making copies with my own media appear perfectly proper, no different from the limitations placed on my use of my gun and bullets.
The problem with my analogy is, we don’t want people shooting their guns at random, endangering people near and far, but probably we do want people thinking up new ideas and trying to make use of them. Perhaps this gives us a basis for criticizing IP, but it uses only consequentialist logic. It treats the two possibilities as morally equivalent and bases our choice on which sorts of behaviors we want to encourage or discourage and what sort of outcomes we expect from each.
Physical media must of necessity qualify as property, because of the rivalrous nature of their use. If I am using a particular physical object for a particular purpose, this will preclude it’s being used for many other possible purposes. Only under rare and peculiar circumstances can the same object be used by different persons for different purposes at the same time. Property rights and ownership allow us to coordinate our activities with regard to such objects.
But information has no such inherent limitation. If I copy your information onto my media, you still have your information on your media. There is no necessary rivalry between us in using this information. (This is true unless it is useful only if kept secret, in which case copyright and patent are irrelevant, since they apply primarily to information intended to be shared.)
So in the case of physical objects, we have no choice but to regard them as potential property, but in the case of information we have a choice. We can either regard information as not being property and take advantage of its inherent difference, or we can create artificial scarcity and rivalry, sacrificing some of its convenience for the sake of encouraging more production of useful information and recognizing the efforts of creators.
There are many historical or consequential arguments for and against IP. Do we have a good a priori justification for choosing for or against IP, or do we just choose on consequentialist grounds? In practice, this gets decided by disputants and arbitrators. Is there an a priori principle that we would hope could guide them? Hoppe’s argumentation ethics specifically excludes IP, but that is not quite the same as concluding that IP is never justifiable or internally contradictory.
Maybe we can use the principle of proportionality. Violating IP is a very trivial offense, causing no significant harm and sometimes very difficult to avoid even for someone willing to exert great effort to follow the rules. A system that punished IP violators in a strictly proportional fashion would not work. The cost of detecting violations far exceeds the damage done by a violator. The system can only work by punishing disproportionately, hence it is unconscionable. (IP is an attractive nuisance?)
Even this is not a true a priori solution, since the answer would be different if detecting violations was essentially free.
TL;DR you can’t use the NAP to derive or disqualify property rights, because the NAP depends on property rights. What is the principle we use to derive IP?
What is the principle we use to derive *or refute* IP?
IP cannot be legitimized — it forces third parties to follow rules they never consented to. Which is a subset of the general illegitimacy of statism. The NAP disqualifies them both.
@Dennis: Do third parties consent to the NAP? Are you sure that IP is not part of the NAP?
The definition of property rights, morality, consent, aggression, etc. all depend on each other. Perhaps one of them is fundamental and determines all the others, or these all depend on some other even more fundamental principle. Discussions of IP make assumptions about this, usually implicitly. Someone who supports IP is in effect arguing that IP is built in to all of these ideas, or at least that these ideas leave space for us to choose IP. If you take the NAP and a particular conception of property rights as given, you are not discussing the IP question, you’ve already assumed the conclusion.
Since this is Kinsella’s page, we should point out that you can’t argue for IP using an estoppel argument. Maybe he should have made that point instead of begging the question. Perhaps he is too modest?
Re: “Do third parties consent to the NAP?” … someone who doesn’t “consent to it” advocates for attacking innocent people. Morally speaking, anyone who hurts innocent people can be punished.
As Kinsella has explained many times before, so-called “intellectual property” laws violate pre-existing nap-friendly actual property rights to one’s body and possessions. For example, if I own a block of wood and a spring and some cheese, I ought to be free to create a mousetrap, but IP laws could violate that. They’re a logical contradiction.