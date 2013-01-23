KOL002 | “Do patents and copyrights undermine private property?: Yes,” Insight magazine (2001)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 002.

A reading of one of my earlier IP articles by Ian Freeman on Free Talk Live, from the 8/31/07 show [FTL audio; starts around 5:25]. The article is “Do patents and copyrights undermine private property?: Yes,” Insight magazine, May 21, 2001 (containing a response by CEI’s James DeLong).

[As noted in the first episode, I will occasionally include in the feed older material such as interviews, speeches, and readings of various publications, interleaved between newer episodes.]