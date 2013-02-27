KOL 025 | Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast, with Michael Shanklin: Intellectual Property, Ron Paul vs RonPaul.Com, Aaron Swartz, Corporatism

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 55:41 — 127.5MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 025.
This is my appearance on Michael Shanklin’s Triple-V: Voluntary Virtues Vodcast with Michael Shanklin (Feb. 26, 2013; originally recorded Feb. 25, 2013). We discussed intellectual property and a few other matters, such as the Ron Paul vs RonPaul.Com dispute, Aaron Swartz, Corporatism, and the like. For the initial discussion of IP and what is wrong with it, I relied on the type of explanation I provide in Intellectual Property Rights as Negative Servitudes.