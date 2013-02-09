KOL014 | “Israelis vs. Arabs: What’s the solution?”, Libertarian Politics Live, with Eric Dondero (2007)

Podcast (kinsella-on-liberty): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:01:34 — 14.1MB)
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 014.
I published a controversial article, New Israel: A Win-Win-Win Proposal, back in 2001 on LewRockwell.com, in which I proposed relocating Israel to U.S. public lands such as Utah or the Anwar area of Alaska. I was interviewed about this topic by the bizarro quasi-libertarian Eric Dondero on Libertarian Politics Live on Aug. 27, 2007 (Israelis vs. Arabs: What’s the solution?).
For updates and related articles, see:
- Israeli TV Decision
- Picking on Israel–Matthew Bargainer
- Yet more on “New Israel”
- Ken Layne, FoxNews.com, How ‘Bout Relocating Israel to Mexico?
- “Fight World War IV” – Or Let Israelis Immigrate?, by Paul Craig Roberts, VDARE
- Israel’s end-times gamble, by Gary DeMar, WorldNetDaily.com
- Ronald Bailey, “New Exodus: Let Jews leave Europe for America,” April 2, 2003 issue of ReasonOnline
- A Jewish State
Dondero is something else.