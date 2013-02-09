KOL014 | “Israelis vs. Arabs: What’s the solution?”, Libertarian Politics Live, with Eric Dondero (2007)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 014.

I published a controversial article, New Israel: A Win-Win-Win Proposal, back in 2001 on LewRockwell.com, in which I proposed relocating Israel to U.S. public lands such as Utah or the Anwar area of Alaska. I was interviewed about this topic by the bizarro quasi-libertarian Eric Dondero on Libertarian Politics Live on Aug. 27, 2007 (Israelis vs. Arabs: What’s the solution?).

