KOL018 | “Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society: Lecture 1: Libertarian Basics: Rights and Law” (Mises Academy, 2011)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast: Episode 018.

This is lecture 1 (of 6) of my 2011 Mises Academy course “Libertarian Legal Theory: Property, Conflict, and Society.” I’ll release the remaining lectures here in the podcast in upcoming days.

This lecture’s topic is “Libertarian Basics: Rights and Law,” and discusses:

Legal Theory and Austrian Economics

Scarcity and Property Rights Rights as property rights

The Nature of rights the Is-Ought Problem Argumentation Ethics and Estoppel Universalizability

Essence of Libertarianism Self-ownership Homesteading Lockean proviso Labor ownership and mixing Anarcho-libertarianism



For slides for all six lectures, plus extensive hyperlinked suggested reading material, see this Libertarian Standard post. For a listing of the syllabus and topics covered in each lecture, see this Mises blog post.

For more information, see my Mises Daily article “Introduction to Libertarian Legal Theory,” and Danny Sanchez’s post Study Libertarian Legal Theory Online with Stephan Kinsella.)

Update: The videos of all six lectures are now available here; the video for this particular lecture is embedded below.