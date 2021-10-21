≡ Menu

KOL362 | California Gold #6, with Matt Sands: Defining Libertarianism, Anarchism and Voluntaryism

by on October 21, 2021
Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 362.

I was a guest on California Gold #6, with guest host Matthew Sands. From the shownotes:

Stephan and Matt covered a wide variety of libertarian themes, including property rights, self-ownership, the Non-Aggression Principle, intellectual property, Hoppean Argumentation Ethics, Georgism, Objectivism, utilitarianism, deontology and much more. Stephan was hosted by Matthew Sands of the Nation of Sanity project (http://www.nationsofsanity.com/), which aims to promote the Non-Aggression Principle as a universal peace agreement, hosting for California Gold for the first time.

