KOL099 | Agora I/O: The Liberty Unconference: Open Source Agorism: Prosper Without Patents or Copyrights (2011)

Kinsella on Liberty Podcast, Episode 099.

This was my appearance on the Agora I/O: The Liberty Unconference: Open Source Agorism: Prosper Without Patents or Copyrights from 2011.



The video(s) are below. Interesting factoid: I was set to do the show, using Justin.tv, but for some reason neither of my MacBooks would work with the Justin.tv interface. I saw an option for “mobile device.” It was 5 minutes to showtime. I quickly downloaded Justin.tv app on my iphone, got out a little iPod tripod I had never used, signed in, hit the record button, and voilá–I was on Justin.tv streaming live, using my iphone. I was using my MacBook to watch it live, and to monitor questions typed on a facebook stream by the 45 or so participants. Quite amazing. (There are three videos b/c I had a couple of glitches/crashes and had to re-start my iPhone stream twice.)



